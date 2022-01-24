Russian Damper On Wood Exports Faces Challenge At WTO

By Grace Dixon (January 24, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- The European Union has challenged Russia's efforts to tamp down lumber exports at the World Trade Organization, fighting the country's decision to hike duties to 80% and shave border crossing points from nearly 100 down to two. The EU started a dispute settlement process at the WTO, warning the trade body that Russian restrictions on coniferous and other round wood exports would likely harm producers, in a challenge announced Thursday and published Monday. The EU added that the restrictions came despite repeated attempts to engage with Russia after it announced the proposed measures in September 2020. "The Russian restrictions are highly...

