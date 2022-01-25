Freshfields Nabs Cravath Atty As Exec Compensation Co-Lead

By Matt Perez (January 25, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has hired a former counsel at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP as co-lead of its employee benefits and executive compensation practice in the U.S. Working out of Freshfields' New York office, Nicole F. Foster will serve as a partner with the employee benefits and executive compensation practice, leading the U.S. team along with partners Lori D. Goodman in New York and Maj Vaseghi in Silicon Valley, California. "We are delighted to welcome Nicole, who is one of the nation's leading executive compensation attorneys," Freshfields' U.S. managing partner Sarah K. Solum said in a statement Monday. "Nicole will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS