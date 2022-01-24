Latham Lands ESG Experts To Bolster Capital Markets Team

By Tom Zanki (January 24, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP bolstered its expertise on environmental, social and governance matters with the addition of two partners, the firm said Monday, strengthening its capital markets and public company group. Sarah Fortt, formerly with Vinson & Elkins LLP, and Betty Moy Huber, formerly with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, will serve as global co-chairs of Latham's cross-disciplinary ESG practice alongside London partner Paul Davies. Fortt will work in the firm's Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., offices, while Huber will work in New York. Huber and Fortt said the global scope of Latham's ESG work drew them to the firm....

