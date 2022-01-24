Broadcaster ID Searches Are Reasonable, FCC Tells DC Circ.

By Nadia Dreid (January 24, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters and two other groups are making much ado about nothing when it comes to the Federal Communications Commission's new rules targeting advertisers sponsored by foreign governments, the agency told the D.C. Circuit in defense of its recent changes. It isn't overly burdensome to ask broadcasters to run the name of companies trying to lease airtime through two government databases in order to ensure they aren't foreign government-owned, which is really all the FCC has asked them to do, the agency argued Friday. If the company name doesn't appear in either database, the agency says that a...

