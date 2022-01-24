Navy SEALs Seek To Make Vax Challenge A Class Action

By Katie Buehler (January 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- A group of U.S. Navy service members on Monday filed an amended complaint seeking to turn a Texas federal lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate into a class action, while the government requested a stay of the court's freeze on the requirement as it's appealed. The 35 Special Warfare Command members who sued the department in November and won a preliminary injunction bid earlier this month now seek to represent a class of at least 3,000 service members who have submitted religious accommodation requests to the DOD, according to an amended complaint filed in the Northern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS