Smashburger Worker Can Amend Wage Suit, Judge Says

By Grace Elletson (January 24, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has given a Smashburger worker a chance to amend his proposed class action claiming the hamburger chain illegally paid workers biweekly instead of weekly, giving him a chance to better plead the claim. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert allowed former Smashburger cook and cashier Joseph Rosario to amend his "bare bones" complaint. Rosario alleged that Smashburger operator Icon Burger Acquisition LLC violated the New York Labor Law by paying workers biweekly instead of weekly, a practice required for manual workers. "In the present action, plaintiff's bare bones amended complaint contains no facts...

