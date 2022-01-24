Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Smashburger Worker Can Amend Wage Suit, Judge Says

By Grace Elletson (January 24, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has given a Smashburger worker a chance to amend his proposed class action claiming the hamburger chain illegally paid workers biweekly instead of weekly, giving him a chance to better plead the claim.

In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert allowed former Smashburger cook and cashier Joseph Rosario to amend his "bare bones" complaint. Rosario alleged that Smashburger operator Icon Burger Acquisition LLC violated the New York Labor Law by paying workers biweekly instead of weekly, a practice required for manual workers.

"In the present action, plaintiff's bare bones amended complaint contains no facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!