Five Guys' $1.2M Wage Deal 'Disservice' To Class, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 24, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected a $1.2 million deal to settle more than 3,600 workers' wage and credit reporting claims against burger chain Five Guys, saying the fourth proposal to end the putative class action does not show "clear signs of collusion" between the parties but appears to be a "disservice" to the proposed class. In his order, U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii denied the third amended motion for preliminary approval and conditional certification without prejudice. He also asked the parties to "carefully consider how they would like to proceed before another motion of this kind is immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS