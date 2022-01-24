App Bill Has 'Unintended Consequences,' Policy Group Warns

By James Arkin (January 24, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- A technology policy think tank is warning senators of "unintended consequences" for consumers and app developers if lawmakers pass a bill designed to boost competition in mobile app stores. Senators unveiled the Open App Markets Act last year to create clear and enforceable rules for the online marketplaces to purchase and download mobile apps. But a policy director at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation argued in an open letter to key senators Monday that the bill could have the opposite effect of raising costs for consumers while hurting app quality and competition. The letter was written by Aurelien Portuese, the...

