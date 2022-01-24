Last-Minute Deal Moots Lyft Assault Case At Ill. High Court

By Celeste Bott (January 24, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Lyft has settled a case brought by a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by one of its drivers ahead of a ruling by Illinois' top court that would have addressed whether companies like Uber and Lyft owe the same elevated duty of care to passengers required of common carriers like taxicabs. The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday granted an emergency joint motion from the plaintiff, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, and Lyft, that asked the justices not to issue their decision in the case the following day, saying a settlement had been reached. Details of the deal were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS