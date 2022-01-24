Lionbridge Defeats TransPerfect's Trade Secrets Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 24, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday axed TransPerfect Global Inc.'s trade secrets suit against rival translation company Lionbridge Technologies Inc., finding no evidence that Lionbridge or its private equity parent used confidential documents from a court-ordered auction to poach clients. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote granted summary judgment to Lionbridge and its parent company, H.I.G. Middle Market LLC, throwing out TransPerfect's allegations that confidential pricing data and customer lists were misappropriated during a 2017 ownership auction in Delaware court. TransPerfect's lawsuit said H.I.G. engaged in "fake bidding" in order to gain access to these trade secrets and share them with Lionbridge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS