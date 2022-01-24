Rough Sailing Ahead For 'Titanic' Actress' SAG-AFTRA Suit

By Craig Clough (January 24, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Monday she is likely to dismiss some or all of a proposed class action brought by a "Titanic" actress against SAG-AFTRA, but indicated the plaintiff will likely be allowed to amend the complaint and try again with allegations union members were misled before agreeing to contracts that slashed retiree benefits. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder told the parties during a hearing conducted remotely that the complaint from actress Frances Fisher appeared deficient in a number of areas. The judge also issued a tentative ruling ahead of the hearing that was not publicly available, but the parties' comments Monday indicated the tentative ruling likely...

