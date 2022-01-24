Drug Distributors' Order Reporting Had Flaws, Expert Testifies

By Cara Salvatore (January 24, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- A former DEA official testified Monday in a Washington state opioid trial that at least one of the "Big Three" drug distributors raised pharmacy controlled-substance order caps for unjustifiable reasons, and more than one didn't "seem to understand" their obligations to report suspicious orders. Ruth Carter, an expert formerly with the Drug Enforcement Administration, returned to the stand Monday after a two-week break in a Seattle bench trial, running since November, in which Washington's attorney general seeks to hold distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson accountable for allegedly helping to fuel an opioid addiction crisis in the state. On redirect Monday,...

