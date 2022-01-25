Popular NYC Restaurant Hit With $1.5M Investor Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 25, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- Popular Manhattan restaurant Avena has been sued by an investor in New York federal court seeking at least $1.5 million in damages on claims the owners lied to get funds to launch another eatery and misrepresented how much money they got from other sources. Avena chef Roberto Deiaco and his wife, Giselle, are the owners and operators of KOGV LLC, a New York firm that runs the Italian restaurant managed by Giselle. As KOGV's alleged controlling members, the Deiacos worked in 2019 with investors including plaintiff BJ66 LLC and its principal, Bruce Baldinger, to open a second Manhattan restaurant, called Avena...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS