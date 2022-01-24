Top DOJ Antitrust Enforcer Is No Fan Of Merger Settlements

By Bryan Koenig (January 24, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Justice Department's new antitrust chief signaled Monday that he's much more interested in blocking potentially anti-competitive mergers than in cutting deals that may not sufficiently safeguard competition, a potentially significant shift away from past policies focused heavily on allowing transactions in some form through divestitures. Jonathan Kanter, theU.S. Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, seen in October, on Monday said his division will be aggressive against anticompetitive conduct and far less likely to cut dealsthat may not sufficiently safeguard competition. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) In his first address as the U.S. Department of Justice's assistant attorney general for antitrust,...

