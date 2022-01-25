Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Insurance Broker Wants Hotelier's Virus Suit Nixed

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 25, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- An insurance broker told a Georgia judge that if a hotel management company suing it for coverage had examined its insurance policies, it would have recognized that those policies would not provide coverage against business losses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief in support of a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC — a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan — alluded to the insured's "duty to read" doctrine, claiming that RAM Hotel Management LLC and four other limited liability companies did not " read and examine" the insurance policy it was provided, as its desired...

