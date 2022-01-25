NY Insurance Broker Wants Hotelier's Virus Suit Nixed

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 25, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- An insurance broker told a Georgia judge that if a hotel management company suing it for coverage had examined its insurance policies, it would have recognized that those policies would not provide coverage against business losses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a brief in support of a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC — a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan — alluded to the insured's "duty to read" doctrine, claiming that RAM Hotel Management LLC and four other limited liability companies did not " read and examine" the insurance policy it was provided, as its desired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS