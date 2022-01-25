5th Circ. Affirms 'Einstein' Visa Denial For Canadian Engineer

By Katie Buehler (January 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has declined to reopen a Canadian chemical engineer's Texas federal lawsuit challenging the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' denial of his application for a permanent visa for people with an extraordinary ability, finding the decision wasn't arbitrary or capricious. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel on Monday rejected Bhaveshkumar Amin's claim that the USCIS' two-step evaluation process for EB-1 visa applicants violates the Administrative Procedure Act. The panel left the agency's decision standing after finding it properly considered Amin's application and provided an explanation for the denial. An EB-1 visa, also referred to as the "Einstein"...

