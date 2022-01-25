Annie's Beats 'Slack Fill' Suit Over Bunny Fruit Snacks

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 25, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- Organic-food maker Annie's Inc. beat a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that it deceived customers by leaving unnecessary empty space — so-called slack fill — in oversized boxes of tropical-flavored bunny-shaped fruit snacks, ruling that the plaintiff wasn't harmed. Annie's Inc. beat a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that its tropical-flavored bunny-shaped fruit snacks are "slack filled" and mislead consumers. (Court Documents) In an order filed Monday, Judge Philip M. Halpern of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York tossed a proposed class action brought by purchasers of Annie's Homegrown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS