New York Judge Shuts Down Empire State's Mask Mandate

By Hailey Konnath (January 24, 2022, 11:17 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Monday permanently blocked the state's mask mandate, ruling that the measure was unlawfully implemented by an agency head and in violation of state law. Judge Thomas Rademaker said in his order that Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett exceeded her authority in issuing the mask mandate because it wasn't tied to any measure adopted by the New York Legislature. And the measure was promulgated without "any substantive justification" for the emergency adoption as required by state administrative law, the judge said. "Surely the commissioner has the authority to implement and apply rules concerning public health," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS