COVID App Developer Wants Apple, Gibson Dunn Sanctioned

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 25, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- An app developer is asking a California federal court to impose sanctions on Apple Inc. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for their conduct in a now-dismissed lawsuit that accused Apple of blocking COVID-tracking apps from its App Store in anticipation of putting out a competing app. In a motion filed Monday, Coronavirus Reporter asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to sanction Apple and Gibson Dunn for alleged witness tampering and political retaliation against a developer who was a plaintiff in the proposed class action. Jeffrey D. Isaacs, a programmer who is claiming Apple retaliated against him, wrote the motion for...

