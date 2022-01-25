Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

COVID App Developer Wants Apple, Gibson Dunn Sanctioned

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 25, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- An app developer is asking a California federal court to impose sanctions on Apple Inc. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for their conduct in a now-dismissed lawsuit that accused Apple of blocking COVID-tracking apps from its App Store in anticipation of putting out a competing app.

In a motion filed Monday, Coronavirus Reporter asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to sanction Apple and Gibson Dunn for alleged witness tampering and political retaliation against a developer who was a plaintiff in the proposed class action. 

Jeffrey D. Isaacs, a programmer who is claiming Apple retaliated against him, wrote the motion for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!