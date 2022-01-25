Billionaire Calls Wigdor LLP Sanctions Bid 'Baseless'

By Amanda Ottaway (January 25, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Billionaire Leon Black fired back at a bid for sanctions from a law firm he accused of extorting him by representing a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her, dropping racketeering claims against Wigdor LLP but saying his lawsuit was a sensible reaction to the accusations. In a flurry of filings Monday that followed Wigdor's Jan. 10 motion for sanctions against Black and his lawyers — including Susan Estrich of Estrich Goldin LLP and several from Quinn Emanuel — Black amended his complaint and pushed back on what he called the "baseless" sanctions motion, saying he believed ex-model Guzel Ganieva had...

