FTC Challenges Lockheed's $4.4B Aerojet Deal

By Bryan Koenig (January 25, 2022, 11:20 AM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday challenged Lockheed Martin's $4.4 billion proposal to buy Aerojet, warning that the combination of the world's biggest defense contractor and the country's last independent supplier of "critical" missile inputs would give Lockheed anti-competitive leverage over its rivals. Lockheed Martin's $4.4 billion proposal to buy Aerojet is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission, the agency said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Amis) The FTC announced a 4-0 vote to launch an in-house challenge and authorize a preliminary injunction bid in D.C. federal court against the vertical tie-up linking companies on different points of the supply chain, in...

