Allied Universal Nabs Ex-Newmeyer Dillion Atty As New CCO

By Al Barbarino (January 26, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Allied Universal has hired an ex-Newmeyer Dillion LLP attorney for a new chief compliance officer role after recent legal troubles embroiled the private security giant in allegations of pay discrimination and wrongful deaths. Ryan Manning, a former litigation partner with Newport Beach, California-based Newmeyer Dillion and ex-prosecutor with the U.S. Marine Corps, will be based in Allied's Santa Ana corporate offices and oversee global enterprise compliance, according to an announcement Tuesday. "I look forward to implementing industry best practices in compliance while helping to achieve the company's long-term business and sustainability goals," Manning said in a statement. The hire follows a...

