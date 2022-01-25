Feds Win Restraining Order In $6.5M PrivatBank Funds Case

By Caroline Simson (January 25, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have won a temporary restraining order over loan documents used to secure a $6.5 million office complex in Texas that's allegedly tied to a money laundering scheme involving billions of dollars stolen from PrivatBank, one of Ukraine's largest banks. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke in the Southern District of Florida found in her ruling Tuesday that the government had established probable cause that the documents securing the Stemmons Towers — once identified as "iconic" structures in Dallas by a local publication — were subject to forfeiture. The ruling is the latest chapter in a wide-ranging dispute between the...

