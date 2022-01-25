Mass. Labor Atty Suing Uber, Whole Foods Launches AG Bid

By Brian Dowling (January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM EST) -- A prominent Massachusetts labor attorney who's served workers-rights complaints on Whole Foods, Starbucks, Uber, Lyft and FedEx announced Tuesday she's running to be the Bay State's next attorney general. Shannon Liss-Riordan, whose current cases include worker misclassification suits against Uber and Amazon, announced her campaign for Massachusetts attorney general Tuesday. (Nic Antaya/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan announced her decision to run for the statewide office in a midday event at the Iron Workers Local 7 union hall in Boston. The move comes days after current Attorney General Maura Healey launched a campaign for governor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS