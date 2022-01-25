Fed. Circ. Unpersuaded To Touch Apple's PTAB Loss

By Andrew Karpan (January 25, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed Apple's loss at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenging an encrypted messaging system patent owned by a Finnish tech company, finding that Apple was too late to level new arguments over how the board constructed language in the patent. Lawyers for the tech giant failed to convince the three-judge panel that Apple had much of a case left at the PTAB after failing to knock out some claims in a patent owned by MPH Technologies Oy, which is based in a suburb of Helsinki. MPH Technologies has been fighting Apple in California federal court since 2018, saying it owns patents developed by a Finish company called Netseal. That company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS