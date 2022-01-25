Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Presses FCC On Extent Of 5.9 GHz Collaboration

By Kelcee Griffis (January 25, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit probed Tuesday whether the Federal Communications Commission sufficiently consulted with the U.S. Department of Transportation before it reorganized a slice of airwaves previously dedicated to roadway safety.

U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard drilled down on how extensively the two agencies collaborated before the FCC finalized its changes to the 5.9 gigahertz band to make room for wireless transmissions.

"What more would the commission have had to do to fulfill its duty of consultation?" she said.

Joshua Turner, a Wiley Rein LLP partner representing all 50 states' departments of transportation and various transit interests, asserted that the FCC was...

