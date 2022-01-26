CIT Judge Prods Feds On $74M Tariff Refund Refusal

By Jennifer Doherty (January 26, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- An importer fighting to recoup $74 million in tariffs appeared to sway the U.S. Court of International Trade against the government's jurisdictional arguments Wednesday, with Judge Timothy M. Reif questioning why the agency would refuse to apply a refund process it created. Turkish steel importer Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS won an exclusion from national security tariffs the Trump administration imposed on steel imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act for pipes the company provided to construct the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline. Exclusion in hand, the company applied for a refund of the estimated tariffs it had...

