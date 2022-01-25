Romania Can't Pay $356M Award, Europe's Top Court Says

By Victoria McKenzie (January 25, 2022, 9:28 PM EST) -- Europe's highest court ordered the EU General Court to determine once and for all if a $356 million arbitration award to Swedish investors falls under state aid law, reviving a long-running dispute over the European Commission's decision to bar Romania from paying the award. The European Court of Justice found Tuesday the award is subject to EU law because it was granted by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal in 2013, after Romania had become an EU member state. The high court also reversed and remanded a 2019 EU General Court ruling that found Romania could pay the...

