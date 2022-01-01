US Semiconductor Shortage Won't End Soon, Commerce Says

By Grace Dixon (January 25, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce reported Tuesday that semiconductor inventory is down to a five-day supply and shortages are likely to continue through the first half of 2022. In an accompanying statement, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned that while recent developments, including Intel Corp.'s planned construction of a semiconductor facility in Ohio, are encouraging, more action is needed to sort out supply chain bottlenecks holding up production of everything from cars to medical devices. The tight inventory means small disruptions might throttle production even further, Raimondo added, renewing a push to pass legislation that would allot $52 billion to spur domestic...

