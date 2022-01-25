Zetia Buyers Should Be Denied Class Cert., Court Told

By Bill Wichert (January 25, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has said dozens of direct buyers of cholesterol drug Zetia should not receive class certification in multidistrict litigation against Merck and Glenmark over a purported scheme to delay a generic version of the product. After a Fourth Circuit panel erased a ruling granting certification by a district court that had adopted his previous recommendation to do so, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller on Monday urged the court to deny the direct purchaser plaintiffs' renewed motion for class certification. The judge said they had failed to establish that their joinder in a single action would be "impracticable." Among other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS