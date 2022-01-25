Mass. Court Upholds Doc's Win In Spinal Surgery Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 25, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a doctor of accusations that he botched a woman's spinal surgery by placing certain hardware in the wrong position, ruling that the trial judge did not err by allowing experts to testify on topics not explicitly stated in pretrial disclosures. Nichole Chace argued that Dr. Leslie E. Stern's two experts shouldn't have been allowed to tell the jury that the metallic hardware implanted in her mother's lower spine during a May 2010 operation had moved, because this was a "last-minute" change to Stern's defense that prejudiced her at trial....

