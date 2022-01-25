Monster Wants Quarles & Brady DQ'd From False Ad Row

By Hailey Konnath (January 25, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- Monster Energy Co. on Monday urged a California federal court to disqualify Quarles & Brady LLP from representing rival energy drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the pair's long-running false advertising row, arguing that the firm represented Monster in similar matters in the past. Vital's counsel, Quarles & Brady and firm partner Daniel M. Janssen, represented Monster in arbitration with beverage distributors between 2015 and 2017, according to the motion to disqualify. "Quarles billed Monster almost $800,000 for its work on the distributor arbitrations," Monster said in the motion. "And Mr. Janssen himself billed nearly 900 hours for, among other tasks,...

