Ideanomics To Pay $5M To End Investors' Securities Suit

By Elise Hansen (January 25, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- Ideanomics will pay $5 million to a class of investors who accused the financial technology company of exaggerating revenue reports, after a New York federal judge gave final approval to the settlement deal on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels said that the settlement was reasonable given the circumstances of the case and the negotiations leading up to the agreement. He also awarded roughly $1.67 million to the investors' lead counsel at Faruqi & Faruqi LLP as well as over $34,000 in costs. The settlement is "fair, reasonable and adequate and in the best interest of the class," Judge Daniels...

