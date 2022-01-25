GAO Squashes $22M Space Force Satellite Contract Protest

By Grace Dixon (January 25, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office refused to undermine the Defense Information Systems Agency's evaluation of proposals for a $22.2 million satellite services task order, finding that a protesting engineering firm would not have been eligible for the contract. GAO General Counsel Edda E. Perez said that Maryland-based AIS Engineering Inc. had failed to substantively address an "unacceptable" rating it received on one of four evaluation criteria for the U.S. Space Force's task order for commercial satellite communications bandwidth services. "The solicitation expressly established that an 'unacceptable' evaluation rating in any area would render the quotation 'ineligible for award and [would] be excluded...

