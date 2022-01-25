Alsup Lambasts PG&E's 'Crime Spree' As Probation Ends

By Dorothy Atkins (January 25, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup offered final comments on Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.'s likelihood of recidivism as the investor-owned utility's criminal probation expired Tuesday, writing in a filing that PG&E will likely continue its "crime spree" due to "systemic problems," and that he regrets not doing more. In a Jan. 19 filing, Judge Alsup wrote that during PG&E's five years of probation, it was prohibited from violating the law, and yet it went on a "crime spree" as its aging infrastructure sparked at least 31 wildfires that burned nearly 1.5 million acres and 23,956 structures and killed 113 Californians....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS