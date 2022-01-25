Detainees Call To Close Calif. ICE Facility For Toxic Air, Water

By Jennifer Doherty (January 25, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- A band of California advocacy groups lobbied the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's human rights watchdog on Tuesday to join their call to shut down Imperial Regional Detention Facility, where they say migrants face life-threatening air and water pollution. Management and Training Corp., the company that oversees the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, has failed to address regular complaints from detained individuals regarding pervasive coatings of dust carried through the facility's ventilation system and water that smells of bleach, according to the complaint submitted to the DHS' Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on behalf of nine detained individuals....

