Rhode Island Inks $91M Opioid Deal With Distributors

By Adam Lidgett (January 25, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A trio of drug distributors will pony up almost $91 million to settle allegations from Rhode Island that they helped fuel the opioid crisis, according to a Tuesday announcement from Ocean State officials. AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. have together inked a $90.8 million settlement with Rhode Island to settle its opioid claims, according to officials including state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. "Through this settlement, we can bring in much-needed funding to the state and municipalities to respond to the challenges brought on by this epidemic, which have grown particularly acute during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said...

