Alec Baldwin, Other 'Rust' Producers Ask To Nix Shooting Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 25, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- Alec Baldwin and other producers of the film "Rust" have asked a California state court to toss a script supervisor's lawsuit claiming she was harmed when a gun held by the actor went off and killed a crew member, saying she hadn't shown the shooting was intentional. The motion filed Monday on behalf of Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions LLC and others called the Oct. 21, 2021, incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza "a terrible tragedy." During the production of the Western, Baldwin was handed a prop gun during a rehearsal and advised it was a "cold...

