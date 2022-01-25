Google Gets Partial Win In Mobile App Privacy Case

By Ben Kochman (January 25, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out several claims from a proposed class action alleging that Google monitored mobile app users' browsing history in secret, finding that a promise to stop collecting user data does not amount to a contract. In a seven-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg also swatted away a claim that the tech giant had breached California's Invasion of Privacy Act by continuing to track users who had turned off Google's "web & app activity" setting, believing that their data would no longer be collected. The California privacy law bars companies from intercepting and recording communications without all...

