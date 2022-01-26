Nonprofit Challenges NY Rules On Free Non-Atty Legal Advice

By Sarah Martinson (January 26, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- Legal tech nonprofit Upsolve Inc. and a South Bronx pastor have hit New York Attorney General Letitia James with a federal lawsuit that challenges the state's ban on free legal advice from non-attorneys as unconstitutional. Upsolve, which focuses on bankruptcy education, and the Rev. John Udo-Okon alleged in a complaint Tuesday that the ban is a violation of their First Amendment rights and hurts low-income New Yorkers in debt collection actions. According to the suit, debt collection actions are the most common lawsuit in New York and responding to these actions simply requires completing a fill-in-the-blank form, but low-income individuals who...

