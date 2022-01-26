Illinois Man Accuses Online Tribal Lenders of Predatory Loans

By Victoria McKenzie (January 26, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois debtor has filed a proposed class action against a group of online tribal lending companies for allegedly issuing illegal high-interest loans, adding to a trend of similar complaints across the country that accuse unscrupulous lenders of using tribes as a mere front to gain immunity from prosecution. Joshua Kalkbrenner sued West Side Lending LLC and Wolf River Development Co. in Illinois federal court Tuesday, claiming the companies only purport to be owned and operated by the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin. But according to Kalkbrenner — as well as other borrowers who have sued tribal lenders in Illinois, Oklahoma, California...

