9th Circ. Won't Rehear Dealers' German Car Antitrust MDL

By J. Edward Moreno (January 26, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't review a three-judge panel's October decision to quash allegations from U.S. car dealerships claiming German auto manufacturers conspired to control diesel emissions system specifications and unreasonably restrain trade in violation of U.S. antitrust law. A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday denied an en banc rehearing petition from car dealerships, known as direct purchaser plaintiffs, in their long-running suit accusing the so-called Circle of Five German auto giants of participating in an overarching conspiracy. No judge on the Ninth Circuit bench requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc, according to the two-paragraph order....

