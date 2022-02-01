Bankruptcy Blocking: What Wind Power Cos. Must Know

By Deanna Reitman, Glenn Reitman and Matthew Sarna (February 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Winter is here, with the attendant risk of another major weather event impacting the energy production industry — and specifically, the wind power generation industry in Texas. Last year, a severe winter storm significantly disrupted the Texas power grid, and forced several energy originators, distributors and buyers to consider restructuring alternatives. However, the structure of the energy production industry naturally creates obstacles for companies seeking to exercise their rights to file for bankruptcy protection. In bankruptcy nomenclature, these impediments to file may result from the existence of "blocking rights" — an overarching term describing the ability of certain parties to unilaterally...

