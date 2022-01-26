10th Circ. Revives Coal Miner's Black Lung Benefits Bid

By Mike Curley (January 26, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has revived a former coal miner's claim for benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Act against Black Butte Coal Co., saying an administrative law judge with the U.S. Department of Labor's Benefits Review Board didn't reasonably explain why he favored one expert's medical opinion over others. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel remanded the case brought by Ronald L. Jackson back to the review board, saying the order denying him benefits was internally inconsistent in deciding which experts to listen to. According to the opinion, Jackson worked for Black Butte for 11 years, with time spent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS