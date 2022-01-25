NY's Mask Mandate Back In Force After Appellate Stay

By Hailey Konnath (January 25, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- A New York appellate judge on Tuesday reinstated the state's mask mandate just a day after a lower court blocked the measure, agreeing with state officials that the mandate should stay in place while the matter is being appealed. Judge Robert J. Miller granted the state's request for a stay of Monday's order, which found that the mandate was unlawfully implemented by state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. That means the mask mandate will stay in effect until the appellate court takes further action, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James. "Nearly three years into the COVID-19...

