Kevin Spacey Wants $31M 'House of Cards' Award Tossed

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 25, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Kevin Spacey asked a California judge to vacate a $31 million arbitration award handed to the producers of "House of Cards," saying he never sexually harassed anyone and that they wrongly removed him from the Netflix show without actual knowledge of the alleged misconduct. The request, filed late Friday, responds to a petition from the show's producers seeking to confirm a November arbitration award against Spacey. The award wrongly finds that the show's production company, MRC, proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Spacey sexually harassed five former show crew members, the actor's lawyers tell the court....

