Justices Let Fla. Recoup Medicaid Payout From Injury Deal

By Mike Curley and Y. Peter Kang (June 6, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday greenlighted Florida's attempt to recoup Medicaid payments it made to a teenager with a catastrophic brain injury, in a ruling that clarifies the scope of what types of Medicaid reimbursements a state can seek from injured plaintiffs. In the opinion, a 7-2 majority affirmed the Eleventh Circuit's June 2020 decision, which found that federal Medicaid law does not preempt Florida's policies dictating how the state can obtain Medicaid reimbursements from personal injury lawsuit settlements. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justice Stephen Breyer. The parents of Gianinna Gallardo had argued the Sunshine State only covered past...

