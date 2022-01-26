Party City Flouted NY Weekly Pay Rules, Ex-Worker Says

By Ivan Moreno (January 26, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- A former Party City employee hit the company with a proposed class action Tuesday alleging he and other manual laborers in New York were not paid weekly in violation of state law. The complaint by Radhames Guzman, a New Yorker who briefly worked at two Party City stores in 2020 and 2021 as a sales associate, seeks an injunction to force Party City to change its payroll practices. Guzman worked as a sales associate during his stints at Party City, where his responsibilities included unpacking and sorting newly arrived merchandise, shelving items, and stocking store aisles, along with some janitorial duties,...

