Let Plaintiffs Outside Pa. Into FedEx Wage Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 26, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- Former FedEx security specialists urged the Third Circuit to undo a Pennsylvania federal court's exclusion of claims by out-of-state plaintiffs in a collective wage action alleging overtime pay violations, arguing Wednesday that the ruling undermines the streamlined litigation mechanism of federal labor law. FedEx is facing a collective action accusing the company of improperly denying its security specialists overtime pay. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) During an oral argument before a three-judge panel, attorney Adam W. Hansen of Apollo Law LLC blasted the notion of piecemeal litigation under the Fair Labor Standards Act as he sought to reverse a lower court's conditional certification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS