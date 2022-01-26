Ex-Ga. Judge Says Double Jeopardy Blocks 2nd Hacking Trial

By Rosie Manins (January 26, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A former Georgia state judge who's facing criminal computer hacking charges urged the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday to void a looming retrial, arguing the bulk of the charges are barred by statutory double jeopardy. Kathryn Schrader asked a three-judge panel to end the state prosecution against her on felony counts related to her conduct in 2019 when she was a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge in metropolitan Atlanta. Schrader, accused of using a private investigator to hack county computers because she suspected hers was being hacked by the county's then-district attorney, lost her reelection bid in 2020 after eight...

